Concern over missing Norfolk police officer

30 April 2019, 10:17 | Updated: 30 April 2019, 10:23

46yo Adrian Porter

Norfolk Police say they're "desperately worried" about one of their officers who has gone missing.

46 year old Adrian (known as Ady) Porter was last seen at his home in Holt at around 8am yesterday.

Commenting on the search, Norfolk's Chief Constable Simon Bailey said: "I've known Ady for 30 years, and I speak on behalf of my colleagues in the force when I say that we're all desperately worried about him. 

"I'd also appeal to any farmers or gamekeepers living in the north Norfolk area to please check their outbuildings to see if Ady is there."

As part of the investigation extensive searches were carried out by Police Search Advisors (PolSA) in partnership with Norfolk Fire and Rescue and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, yesterday afternoon and late into the evening. Norfolk Constabulary's drone team was also deployed as part of the search. 

Police searches have resumed this morning.

Ady is described as white, slim build with closely shaved hair and 5ft 8 tall. He is believed to have been wearing a blue padded jacket, black canvas trousers and a blue hat similar to the one worn in the photograph above. 

Police believe he left his home on a light green coloured Genesis bicycle. It is thought he might be in the north Norfolk area.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle ‘spotted going to the hospital’ in police escorted car

Royals

Care home giant Four Seasons appoints administrators

UK & World

Roberto Firmino trains for Liverpool ahead of Barcelona tie

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Spice Girls performing in their iconic outfits at the 1997 Brit Awards

Danny Dyer shocks fans as he appears in frock for Eastenders Spice Girls special

TV & Movies

Emmerdale has been slammed for casting Kris Mochrie, who served two years in prison for supplying date rape drug GHB and perverting the course of justice.

Emmerdale actor jailed for supplying date rape drug is cast as Victoria Sugden’s rapist

TV & Movies

Tolkien stars Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins on the red carpet for the film's UK premiere

When is the new Tolkien movie out in the UK and who’s in the cast with Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins?

TV & Movies

Disney on Ice will tour in the UK from September

Disney on Ice 2019: UK dates and ticket information

Lifestyle

Pink

Pink reveals she has had ‘several miscarriages’ since her first at 17

Celebrities

Belfast Premiere for Game of Thrones

Yara Greyjoy actress Gemma Whelan praised for breastfeeding her baby on the Game of Thrones set

Celebrities