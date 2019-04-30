Concern over missing Norfolk police officer

Norfolk Police say they're "desperately worried" about one of their officers who has gone missing.

46 year old Adrian (known as Ady) Porter was last seen at his home in Holt at around 8am yesterday.

Commenting on the search, Norfolk's Chief Constable Simon Bailey said: "I've known Ady for 30 years, and I speak on behalf of my colleagues in the force when I say that we're all desperately worried about him.

"I'd also appeal to any farmers or gamekeepers living in the north Norfolk area to please check their outbuildings to see if Ady is there."

As part of the investigation extensive searches were carried out by Police Search Advisors (PolSA) in partnership with Norfolk Fire and Rescue and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, yesterday afternoon and late into the evening. Norfolk Constabulary's drone team was also deployed as part of the search.

Police searches have resumed this morning.

Ady is described as white, slim build with closely shaved hair and 5ft 8 tall. He is believed to have been wearing a blue padded jacket, black canvas trousers and a blue hat similar to the one worn in the photograph above.

Police believe he left his home on a light green coloured Genesis bicycle. It is thought he might be in the north Norfolk area.