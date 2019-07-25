East Anglia to see highs of 36 degrees

It's going to be a very hot day in East Anglia - with highs of 36 degrees expected in Mildenhall.

Today could be Britain's hottest on record.

There's a strong chance temperatures could exceed the current record of 38.5 celcius - set in Faversham back in 2003.

If you're looking to head somewhere more comfortable, it is a little cooler on the coast.

In Great Yarmouth, temperatures shouldn't go above 25 celcius.

To stop the rails buckling in the heat, speed restrictions have been put in place on much of the rail network.

That means revised timetables - so there are lots of cancellations on the trains.

Greater Anglia have asked passengers not to travel unless absolutely necessary.