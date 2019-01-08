Flood warnings for Norfolk and Suffolk
8 January 2019, 07:07 | Updated: 8 January 2019, 07:11
There are three flood warnings in force across Norfolk and Suffolk today.
They are on top of the lower level flood alerts along most of the coast.
The warnings are as follows:
1) The Norfolk coast from Bacton to Ostend - there is a possibility of some flooding of homes and businesses between 5:45am and 9:45am. Strong winds and spring tides may cause large waves and spray overtopping on the coast. Areas most at risk are Sea View, Ann Stannard Way, Keswick Way, and Walcott Rd. The Coast Rd, St Helens Rd, Helena Rd, Poplar Dr, Archibald Dr, Lynton Rd, The Crescent and Ostend Place in Walcott. Seaview Crescent, Ostend Gap, Ostend Rd and Horizon Views.
2) The Suffolk coast at Southwold - there is a possibility of some flooding of homes and businesses between 8:45am and 1:45pm. Strong winds and spring tides may cause large waves and spray overtopping on the coast. Areas most at risk are around Southwold Harbour, Ferry road, the bottom of Queens Road and Constitution Hill, North Road, the bottom of Pier Avenue and Mights Road in Southwold. Bridge Road and Hillside Road in Reydon.
3) Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry - there is a possibility of some flooding of homes and businesses between 11am and 3pm. Tides are expected to be higher than usual due to the forecast weather conditions during spring tides. Areas most at risk are Bawdsey Quay and in front of the flood defences at Felixstowe Ferry.
PIC: Environment Agency