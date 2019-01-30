Investigation starts after body found in Norwich

30 January 2019, 10:05 | Updated: 30 January 2019, 10:06

Police line - do not cross

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in Norwich yesterday evening.

Officers were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at approximately 5.40pm following the discovery of the body of a man in a property in Upper St Giles Street.

A woman in her 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where she is helping police with their enquiries.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and the area has been sealed off.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

