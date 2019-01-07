Ipswich Arrests In Connection With Drug Offences
7 January 2019, 16:34 | Updated: 7 January 2019, 16:36
Four people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich.
Officers attended an address on Saturday 5th January, in Belstead Road, after being alerted to possible drug-related activity taking place.
Upon entering the property, two 21-year-old men, a 45-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
All four individuals were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.