Ipswich Arrests In Connection With Drug Offences

7 January 2019, 16:34 | Updated: 7 January 2019, 16:36

Police generic

Four people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich.

Officers attended an address on Saturday 5th January, in Belstead Road, after being alerted to possible drug-related activity taking place.

Upon entering the property, two 21-year-old men, a 45-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

All four individuals were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paul Fuller jailed for raping woman as young son slept upstairs at home near Carlisle

UK & World

Kalamazoo shootings: Uber driver who claimed app made him kill admits murdering six people

UK & World

HSBC criticised over new 'anti-Brexit' advert campaign

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News