Ipswich Arrests In Connection With Drug Offences

Four people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich.

Officers attended an address on Saturday 5th January, in Belstead Road, after being alerted to possible drug-related activity taking place.



Upon entering the property, two 21-year-old men, a 45-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.



All four individuals were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.