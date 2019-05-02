Man jailed after taking Suffolk Police van and going on joyride

2 May 2019, 13:35 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 13:41

Handcuffs

A man from Lowestoft who took a marked Suffolk police van from outside the town's police station and went on an erratic joyride, has been jailed for 25 months.

28 year old Sean Warman of Park Road took the vehicle on November 10th last year, after finding it with the keys in the ignition and the engine running.

Officers then found it abandoned 15 miles away in Bungay the next day.

During a trial, the court heard how Mr Warman turned on the vehicle's blue lights and pulled over an unsuspecting motorist, demanding money from them while posing as a police officer.

Prosecutor Stephen Mather said the van had been left outside the police station with its keys in the ignition and the engine running to charge a flat battery.

Judge Martyn Levett said Mr. Warman walked into a pub in Bungay after the incident and was heard to say: "I'm f*****, I'm going to prison. I've stolen a police van."

The Judge said the van was discovered later by police damaged, with dents and scuff marks and the smashed remains of a police radio was found and the glove box was open.

Mr Warman admitted a series of offences including aggravated vehicle taking and two counts of impersonating a police officer.

He also admitted to the thefts of Indian takeaway food and £50 from a motorist, and driving without insurance and while disqualified.

Judge Levett told the defendant: "This undermines the honesty and integrity of our police force and it destroys public confidence in their strongly held beliefs that officers in this county are honest.

"It might lead to their future lack of co-operation in future matters of investigation."

Mr Warman was sentenced to 25 months in prison, has been disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay compensation of £50 to Mr Muntenu and £42 for the stolen takeaway food.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Property giants join forces to demand improved Green deal

UK & World

Make sure you follow the code to avoid a hefty fine

Drivers face £2,500 fines for not signalling even if there are NO other cars

News

Katie Price looked unrecognisable following her third facelift

Katie Price forced to call emergency doctor as facelift becomes infected and 'oozes pus'

Celebrities

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Michelle Keegan on the Our Girl set

Michelle Keegan warns Our Girl season four will 'rip the heart out of viewers'

TV & Movies

Family’s cramped bungalow is transformed into stylish home with £80K makeover

Family’s cramped bungalow is transformed into stylish home with £80K makeover

Lifestyle

Billie Faiers was in tears during last night's episode

Billie Faiers slams 'selfish' dad as he's kicked off flight for being drunk and almost misses Maldives wedding

Celebrities

Climate Emergency Demonstration In London

What can I do about climate change? 5 affordable ways to reduce your carbon footprint

News

Two young girls were pictured wearing gym gear and working out

Shape Magazine slammed for putting sports bras on kids as young as four

Lifestyle

Neil Markham appeared on This Morning with his daughter Ella

Dad challenges trolls who targeted his daughter with Down's syndrome after he posted a video of her dancing at a football match

Lifestyle