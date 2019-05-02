Man jailed after taking Suffolk Police van and going on joyride

A man from Lowestoft who took a marked Suffolk police van from outside the town's police station and went on an erratic joyride, has been jailed for 25 months.

28 year old Sean Warman of Park Road took the vehicle on November 10th last year, after finding it with the keys in the ignition and the engine running.

Officers then found it abandoned 15 miles away in Bungay the next day.



During a trial, the court heard how Mr Warman turned on the vehicle's blue lights and pulled over an unsuspecting motorist, demanding money from them while posing as a police officer.

Prosecutor Stephen Mather said the van had been left outside the police station with its keys in the ignition and the engine running to charge a flat battery.

Judge Martyn Levett said Mr. Warman walked into a pub in Bungay after the incident and was heard to say: "I'm f*****, I'm going to prison. I've stolen a police van."

The Judge said the van was discovered later by police damaged, with dents and scuff marks and the smashed remains of a police radio was found and the glove box was open.

Mr Warman admitted a series of offences including aggravated vehicle taking and two counts of impersonating a police officer.



He also admitted to the thefts of Indian takeaway food and £50 from a motorist, and driving without insurance and while disqualified.

Judge Levett told the defendant: "This undermines the honesty and integrity of our police force and it destroys public confidence in their strongly held beliefs that officers in this county are honest.



"It might lead to their future lack of co-operation in future matters of investigation."

Mr Warman was sentenced to 25 months in prison, has been disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay compensation of £50 to Mr Muntenu and £42 for the stolen takeaway food.