Norfolk and Suffolk local elections round-up

3 May 2019, 08:21 | Updated: 3 May 2019, 08:23

Ballot Box

The Liberal Democrats have taken control of North Norfolk Council in the local elections.

Previously, no party had a majority there.

But the Lib Dems have won an extra 11 seats - taking their total to 30 - giving them control of the council.

Their success came at the expense of the Conservatives, who lost 14 seats.

In Ipswich, Labour have held onto power. They increased their majority slightly.

Most of the counts in East Anglia are starting this morning - so we won't get those results until this afternoon.

