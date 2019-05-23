Over 12,000 illegal cigarettes have been seized from Great Yarmouth stores

Three stores in Great Yarmouth have had over 12,000 illegal cigarettes seized.

Norfolk County Council Trading Standards and Norfolk Constabulary carried out a joint operation on Wednesday 22nd May.

At three stores they found approximately 12,640 illegal cigarettes and 5kg of illegal hand rolling tobacco with the assistance of tobacco detection dogs.

They were found hidden in various places, including under under counters, concealed within the wall and some even in fruit juice boxes.

All the businesses were visited as a result of intelligence received from members of the public, businesses and Norfolk Constabulary.

Cllr Margaret Dewsbury,Cabinet Member for Communities & Partnerships told Heart:

"We're really grateful to the members of the public who reported their concerns which led to the action taken today. We want everybody to help us crack down on these criminals who sell illegal tobacco indiscriminately and prey on children as well as the adults in our communities.

Illegal tobacco is more dangerous than people realise because fake cigarettes do not self-extinguish and so there is an increased risk of a fire. Legislation around cigarettes ensures that safety standards are maintained but people buying cheap cigarettes from illegal sellers cannot be sure of what they are buying."