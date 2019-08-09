Pedestrian dies after bus crash in Norwich

9 August 2019, 07:16 | Updated: 9 August 2019, 07:19

police tape

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a bus in Norwich.

It happened on Rose Lane just before 10 o'clock last night.

Police, firefighters and paramedics all attended and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No-one on the bus was injured.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101.

Officers are also keen to hear from any bus passengers who left the scene and didn't speak to police.

