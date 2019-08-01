Plans for 137 new homes in Acle

Plans for 137 new homes in Acle have been submitted as the first project proposed by Norfolk County Council's company, Repton.

The detailed planning application, for a site in Norwich Road, includes 45 affordable homes, including shared ownership homes. It will be considered by Broadland District Council in the autumn.

Council leader Councillor Andrew Proctor, chair of Repton Homes, said: "This is the first of our schemes to bring about high-quality housing in Norfolk. We are looking to build much-needed homes, as well as generating income for the county council."

Repton's development partner is leading Norwich-based developer, Lovell. Simon Medler, regional managing director at Lovell, said: "If approved, this development will bring high quality and affordable homes to Acle, as well as other benefits for the local economy and community, such as employment, new apprenticeships and training opportunities."

The Acle site will have a mix of bungalows and two to four-bedroom houses. If approved, work would start on site in spring 2020.