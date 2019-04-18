Police appeal after woman approaches girl in Ipswich park and pulls her arm

18 April 2019, 16:26 | Updated: 18 April 2019, 16:28

Police

Police want to speak to anyone who saw a woman approach an 11 year old girl at a park in Ipswich, and pull her arm.

It happened at about 4.20pm on Wednesday 17th April at Alderman Park, while the girl was playing with friends.

It's reported a woman approach her and spoke in a foreign language before pulling at the girl's right arm and touching her on the right hip.

The offender, who was with a small child and small white dog, stayed in the park before walking off towards Handford Road.

The victim was uninjured.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to conact police by calling 101.

Latest News

See more Latest News

'Short circuit' most likely cause of Notre-Dame fire - police

UK & World

Climate protesters threaten Heathrow Airport 'shutdown' after 460 arrests

UK & World

Brent Cross-owner faces‎ AGM pay revolt

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The video has caused outrage on social media (stock image)

YouTube video causes OUTRAGE after it advises 'chubby' girls to wrap themselves in cling film

Lifestyle

Pregnant woman left horrified after stranger throws her coffee in the bin

Pregnant woman left horrified after stranger throws her coffee in the bin

Lifestyle

Sam and Paul haven't shared a bed in over a year

Mummy Diaries fans baffled as Sam Faiers confesses she doesn't think partner Paul Knightley WANTS to share a bed with her

Celebrities

Cadbury Creme Egg

Shocked mum shows just how much sugar is in ONE Creme Egg

Food & Health

Victory House, Leicester Square

These are the best hotels to stay if you're planning a whistle-stop tour of London

Travel

If you're not cleaning your brushes regularly there could be bugs living in them

Bugs could be living in your makeup brushes if you don't clean them regularly

Lifestyle