Police appeal after woman approaches girl in Ipswich park and pulls her arm

Police want to speak to anyone who saw a woman approach an 11 year old girl at a park in Ipswich, and pull her arm.

It happened at about 4.20pm on Wednesday 17th April at Alderman Park, while the girl was playing with friends.



It's reported a woman approach her and spoke in a foreign language before pulling at the girl's right arm and touching her on the right hip.



The offender, who was with a small child and small white dog, stayed in the park before walking off towards Handford Road.



The victim was uninjured.



Anyone who saw what happened is asked to conact police by calling 101.