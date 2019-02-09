Police Prepare For Derby Day

More than 200 officers will be manning the area around Carrow Road in Norwich tomorrow for the East Anglian derby.

About 2,000 Ipswich fans are expected to travel to Norwich for the match that kicks off at noon.



Security planning for the game has been going on since October.



Match Commander Dave Marshall, from Norfolk Police, told heart: "It's a real tem effort and not just with officers from Norfolk... officers from Suffolk, horses from London and also officers from Essex as well who're supporting us."

"It's about identifying any issues early on, telling people what's acceptable or not and if people want to insist on diorderly behaviour, then we will deal with it.



Officers will be signposting Ipswich supporters to the stadium via Lower Clarence Road, Clarence Road and Carrow Road, as they did when the teams last met in the city.



Before the match, depending on crowd numbers, it is possible that short closures will be put in place on these roads allowing fans to walk safely to the stadium. Normal road closures will also be in place around Carrow Road before and after the match.