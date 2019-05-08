Two dead after 'multiple explosions' at Suffolk home

8 May 2019, 05:14 | Updated: 8 May 2019, 05:16

fire engines generic

A fire at a bungalow in the village of Lidgate, between Newmarket and Clare, has left two people dead after reports of multiple explosions at the home.

The fire, which started at 12.15pm on Tuesday, has caused significant structural damage to the building in The Street, and the area has been cordoned off by police officers.

Suffolk Police said utility companies had attended to ensure the safety of local residents.

The cause of the explosions is unknown and a joint fire and police investigation is taking place.

The two people were initially reported as being "unaccounted for".

A spokesman from Suffolk Council said: "Four fire engines attended the scene after reports of an explosion which took just over an hour to be put out.

"At least 75% of the building was damaged before it was dealt with."

 

