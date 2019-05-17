UEA lecturer recognised for cancer research

17 May 2019, 09:59 | Updated: 17 May 2019, 10:03

UEA

A University of East Anglia lecturer has been recognised for his work towards trying to prevent the spread of cancer tumours.

Universities UK has released a list of 'The Nation's Lifesavers' - 100 individuals or groups based in universities across the country, saving lives and making a difference to health and wellbeing.

One of them is Dr Darrell Green at the UEA.

When he was in high school, his best friend Ben Morley developed knee pain. His parents and doctor thought he had been injured in a football match, but when the pain did not go away after a few weeks, he was taken back to hospital and further tests confirmed he had bone cancer. Although Ben was given chemotherapy, he had to have his leg amputated. He went on to develop a secondary tumour in his lungs and passed away in February 2002. He was just 13.

Now a lecturer in Medicine, Dr Green is working to understand what causes and progresses the disease in the hope of finding a cure.

Dr Green performs most of his work via molecular examination of tumours removed from patients after surgery, and metastatic cells, or cells that spread cancer within the body, in the blood.

He hopes that by examining the tumours in a way that has not been performed before, he can discover a treatment that will prevent the spread and growth of secondary tumours, which are almost always the cause of death in cancer patients.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Baby Archie was born in a private hospital, birth certificate confirms

UK & World

Ocado looks to shed 400 jobs after fire at Andover distribution centre

UK & World

Joseph Bagley: Public warned not to approach convicted killer

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

PrettyLittleThing branded ‘laughable’ after bikini’s dye runs in the pool

PrettyLittleThing branded ‘laughable’ after bikini’s dye runs in water

Fashion

Will Fleabag have another series?

Fleabag season 3: Will there be a third series to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit TV show?

TV & Movies

The Eurovision Song Contest odds are in

Who will win Eurovision 2019? Latest odds and favourites for this year

TV & Movies

Billie accidentally posted the edited and non-edited pics before swiftly deleting them

Billie Faiers caught editing her waist in Instagram fail

Showbiz

Courteney Cox gave fans a glimpse of an unseen moment

Courtney Cox shares unseen Friends throwback photo taken before the show aired

TV & Movies

You can now pay extra to ensure you have a little more room

Flyers can now pay to leave the middle seat free for more space

Travel