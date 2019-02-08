Man Convicted After Spraying Someone With Noxious Substance

A man who sprayed a noxious substance in the face of another man before fleeing to Spain has been convicted.

David Hudson forced his way into an address in Danbury Close, Leigh-on-Sea at around midday on October 5, 2017.

When inside, he sprayed liquid from a bottle he was carrying into the face of a man in his 20s.

The victim was taken to hospital and, despite having blurry vision for three days, he has not suffered any permanent damage.

Three days earlier Hudson had confronted the victim outside his home and assaulted him.

Hudson, 52, of no fixed address, subsequently left the country but resurfaced when he visited the British Consulate in Barcelona on August 16, 2018 claiming he was homeless and wanted to travel back to the UK.

He was arrested at Stansted Airport on his arrival back into the country a week later.

The victim picked him out in an identity procedure as the person who carried out the attack and he was charged with throwing a corrosive fluid with intent to burn, maim, disfigure, disable, or cause grievous bodily harm.

He was also charged with aggravated burglary in connection with the incident and ABH in connection with the previous assault on the victim on October 2.

He denied the charge but was found guilty today (Friday, February 8) following a trial at Basildon Crown Court.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Katie Londesborough, from Southend CID, said: “This was a dangerous and premeditated attack.

“David Hudson was intent on hurting the victim and could have done long-lasting damage.

“He then ran off to another country to avoid justice.

“Hudson’s never shown any remorse for his actions despite their potentially serious consequences.

“He now faces the prospect of time behind bars.”

Hudson will be sentenced on March 11.