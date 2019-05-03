Essex local elections round-up

The Conservatives have lost control of four councils in Essex in the local elections.

We now have all the results from the county's overnight counts.

In Tendring, the Tories lost 19 seats and therefore their majority. No other party has control of the council either, though.

It's not just Tendring where the Conservatives have lost power.

It's the same story in Basildon and Southend - which are now under no overall control.

The Lib Dems have had a remarkable result in Chelmsford - where they've gained 26 seats from the Conservatives to sweep into office.

Maldon, Castle Point, Epping Forest, Brentwood, Rochford and Braintree all remain blue though.

And as before, no party has overall control of Thurrock or Colchester Councils.

Labour have held Harlow.

Uttlesford will declare its results later.