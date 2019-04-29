Essex police officers accused of gross misconduct after man loses the tips of three fingers while in custody

29 April 2019, 17:22 | Updated: 29 April 2019, 17:24

Essex Police

Five Essex police officers have been accused of gross misconduct after a man lost the tips of three of his fingers while in custody at Colchester Police Station.

It happened when officers were trying to free the 33-year-old's foot from a toilet in May 2015. As they tried to restrain him, he grabbed on to the rim and got his fingers trapped.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog says the inspector, three police constables and a temporary police sergeant will face gross misconduct proceedings over the case, beginning next week.

IOPC regional director Sarah Green said: "We concluded that five officers have a case to answer for gross misconduct and Essex agreed. It will now be for an independent panel to consider the evidence and make its judgment."

Essex Police replaced all toilets of the same design in the wake of the injury to the man, who was a foreign national with mental health issues.

In addition to the five officers facing misconduct proceedings, one sergeant admitted misconduct over the case and received a written warning while another received management action.

The Crown Prosecution Service decided in August that no criminal charges would be brought in the case.

