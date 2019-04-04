Hit and run reported in Southend

A man has been seriously injured in a hit and run in Southend.

A car reportedly mounted the pavement on Pier Hill last night and hit a pedestrian.

The driver failed to stop at the scene and left in the direction of the town centre.

It happened just before 10.30pm.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 30s, is in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for witnesses or anybody who has seen a small blue hatchback - possibly with damage to the windscreen or bonnet.