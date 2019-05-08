Inquest to be heard into Keith Flint's death

8 May 2019, 06:41 | Updated: 8 May 2019, 06:44

The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint

An inquest is to be heard in Chelmsford later - into the death of Prodigy star Keith Flint.

The 49-year-old was found dead at his home in the Essex hamlet of North End on March 4.

A previous hearing, at which the inquest was formally opened and adjourned, was told that the much-loved singer died by hanging.

Music fans travelled from as far afield as Australia to gather outside St Mary's church in Bocking for Flint's funeral on March 29, with festival flags flying and floral tributes piled up in the churchyard including one of the band's ant logo.

Flint rose to fame in the 1990s in the Brit Award-winning electronic band, who were known for hits including Firestarter and Breathe.

They released their latest album No Tourists in November, their seventh consecutive number one record.

He was described in a statement by bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim as "a true pioneer, innovator and legend".

They said Flint was their "brother and best friend" and "he will be forever missed".

He had participated in the 5k Chelmsford Central parkrun on March 2, posting a personal best time of 21 minutes and 22 seconds.

Latest News

See more Latest News

KPMG fined £4m for Co-op Bank audit in 2009

UK & World

Iran threatens uranium enrichment as it pulls out of parts of 2015 nuclear deal

UK & World

Spending up as warm Easter and Brexit delay 'boost confidence'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Megan Barton-Hanson spoke to Heart about All New Monty 2019

Megan Barton Hanson says she’s “like a dad at a disco” as she strips off for the All New Monty

Celebrities

Sophie Ellis-Bextor teased she knew the Royal Baby's name

Sophie Ellis-Bextor jokes Meghan Markle told her the Royal Baby name

Showbiz

Jake Quickenden has thrilled fans with his latest Instagram snaps

Jake Quickenden shocks fans with bulge selfie on Instagram that leaves little to the imagination!

Celebrities

Kevin Clifton claims he's 'public enemy number one'

Strictly’s Kevin Clifton denies he’s being sacked from the show after Stacey Dooley affair

TV & Movies

It's Lady's Night on the All New Monty: Who Bares Wins

All New Monty 2019 Lady's Night cast: the women stripping off for this year’s real Full Monty

TV & Movies

Aaron and Robert continue their bid to become parents

Emmerdale reveals big news about Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle's surrogacy plans

TV & Movies