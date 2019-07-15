Man's death in Jaywick now treated as murder

Essex Police are now treating the death of a man in Jaywick as a murder inquiry.

They were called by the ambulance service shortly after 12.40pm on Friday 12 July with reports a 58-year-old man had been found dead at an address in Hillman Avenue.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, which was initially treated as unexplained.

It is now being treated as a murder investigation, following a post mortem examination on Saturday.

It established the provisional cause of the man’s death was a head injury, pending further tests.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Julie Gowen, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "As part of the investigation, we are looking into reports that there had been a previous argument at the property.

"At this stage, we are keen to speak to anyone with any information, or was in the area and saw or heard anything between 6.30pm on Thursday 11 July and 6.30pm on Friday 12 July.

"Any information, however small, could be vital to our enquiries.

"I am grateful to members of the Jaywick community for their help so far while we piece together what happened so we can find answers for the victim’s family.

"We are treating this as an isolated incident."

A 44-year-old woman from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of assault, and later re-arrested on suspicion of murder. She has been released on conditional bail until Wednesday 7 August while police continue their enquiries.