Stansted passenger hit with £85,000 fine

18 July 2019, 07:45 | Updated: 18 July 2019, 08:22

Typhoon

A passenger who allegedly caused two RAF jets to be scrambled to escort a plane back to Stansted Airport has been sent an £85,000 bill by Jet2.

Chloe Haines is accused by the airline of a "catalogue of aggressive, abusive and dangerous behaviour" on a flight bound for Dalaman in Turkey, including trying to open the aircraft doors during the flight.

The 25-year-old was said to have been restrained by both crew and customers while the two Typhoon fighter jets chaperoned the plane back to Stansted.

Two Typhoon fighter aircraft caused a sonic boom as they flew to meet the plane and escort it on June 22.

Ms Haines, of Maidenhead in Berkshire, was arrested by Essex Police upon landing on suspicion of assault, criminal damage and endangering an aircraft.

The force said previously she had been bailed until July 30.

But Jet2 said in a statement she has been hit with both an £85,000 bill and a lifetime ban from the airline.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "Miss Haines' behaviour was one of the most serious cases of disruptive passenger behaviour that we have experienced.

"She must now face up to the consequences of her actions, and we will vigorously pursue to recover the costs that we incurred as a result of this divert, as we do with all disruptive passengers.

"As a family friendly airline, we take an absolutely zero tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour, and we hope that this sobering incident, with its very serious consequences, provides a stark warning to others who think that they can behave in this fashion."

