Trump visit cost Essex Police nearly £2m

Donald Trump's four-day visit to the UK last summer cost Essex Police at least £1.86 million.

The force oversaw the policing of Stansted Airport where Air Force One touched down in July.

However it's been reimbursed by the Home Office for the additional costs.

The total policing and security bill for the US President's visit came to more than £14.2 million.

Thames Valley Police spent more than £6 million policing Mr Trump's visit to the Prime Minister's country residence Chequers and Windsor Castle.

Also on their patch is Blenheim Palace - the scene where the Prime Minister hosted a black-tie dinner for Mr Trump and his wife Melania.

The Met Police said their spending came in at just under £3 million - in part due to tens of thousands coming out to protest against the POTUS.

The President's trip to Scotland - during which he played golf at his Turnberry resort in Ayrshire on both days - cost £3.2 million.

Police Scotland's sum fell short of its advance estimate of £5 million because the president did not visit his Aberdeenshire estate as budgeted for.

Deploying more than 1,000 officers, the British Transport Police (BTP) also spent more than £200,350 during the visit.

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said: "As well as costing Britain millions of pounds, this visit also saw our over-stretched officers forced away from their usual duties."

A Home Office spokesman said: "We received applications from three forces for special grant totalling £7.9 million in relation to their additional costs arising from the US president's visit.

"These claims have been paid in full."