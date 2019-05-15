Two jailed for their involvement in the death of Chelmsford man

A man and teenager, who were found guilty of the manslaughter of Chelmsford man Lee Evans in June 2018, have been sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison for their involvement in his death.

Kyle Sullivan, 23, of Writtle Road, Ongar and a 16-year-old boy from South London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty by jury following a five-week trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court on April 2.



The pair were today, May 15, sentenced for his manslaughter and a number of other offences.



Sullivan was sentenced to a total of 17 years and 4 months in prison, with a further five years on license spent upon release.



The teenager was sentenced to 8 years in prison and will spend 12 months on license following release.



Mr Evans, 47, sadly died on June 22 after he was fatally stabbed by the two drugs runners, just fifteen minutes after buying crack cocaine from them in Chelmsford’s Central Park.



He was found off of Parkinson Drive just before 1am and was taken to hospital where, a short time later, he was pronounced dead.



Following the verdict, Mr Evans’ sister, Becca, paid tribute to her older brother and his “kind, gentle and loyal” nature and his “quite often terrible fashion sense”. In her statement, she recalled her brother had “made such an impact on so many people” and he “would always look out for anyone who [needed him]”.



In addition to the manslaughter of Mr Evans, the pair were sentenced for several drugs charges.



In October 2018, Sullivan pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.



In January this year, he also pleaded guilty to further drugs-related offences, which he had committed twelve months previously.

His sentence includes charges for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.



During the trial, the teenager from South London was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and guilty of being concerned in the supply of heroin.



He also pleaded guilty to a count of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place in a separate incident in Chelmsford town centre on June 13, 2018.



Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: “I hope that today brings some peace to Mr Evans’ family, who have had their worlds changed forever by Lee’s death.



“Their dignity has been unwavering throughout this long and complex trial and I hope that these sentences bring a sense of closure to these proceedings, so that they can continue to celebrate Lee’s life.”



Throughout the course of the investigation into Mr Evans’ death, a number of other arrests were made.



Three men, aged 40, 53, and 59, and a 53-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder on June 22 2018, but were not involved in the incident and will face no further action. On June 29, a 20-year-old man from Homerton was arrested on suspicion of murder, being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and possession of cannabis. He has been released pending further investigation. A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder on July 15 will also face no further action.