Woman sexually assaulted in Colchester on NYE

Detectives say they're working around the clock after reports a woman was seriously sexually assaulted on the way home from New Year's Eve celebrations in Colchester.

The victim was walking along Berechurch Hall Road, opposite Lethe Grove, when she was approached by a man.

The suspect dragged the woman into the nearby wooded area, which is opposite Lethe Grove and lies adjacent to Thomas Benold Walk, where she was sexually assaulted. The attack happened at around 1.40am on Tuesday January 1.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers. Detectives would like to hear from anyone in the Berechurch Hall Road or Lethe Grove areas at the time of the incident who may have witnessed a man acting suspiciously.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Julie Gowen said: “Our specialist officers are continuing to support the victim and our investigation is ongoing.

“Many people would have potentially been walking home through these areas in the early hours of New Year’s Day, we would urge them to think back - did you notice anyone acting suspiciously in the moments leading up to the attack, or did you see or hear anything that could help us?

“We would like to reassure the community that, whilst incidents such as this are rare, where they do happen they are robustly investigated by specialist detectives.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives working around the clock on this investigation.”

The suspect is described as bald, clean shaven and or large build.