Emergency evacuation of Flybe plane

One hundred passengers and 5 crew members have ben evacuated from a Flybe flight at Exeter airport.

As the plane was about to take-off, passengers reported a loud bang before the cabin filled up with smoke.

Then the doors to the plane came off and the emergency slides blew up.

Everyone, was then evacuated via the emergency slides.

Danny Keating from Looe was onboard ready to fly off to his stag party in Benidorm.

"Me and my brother got either side of the slide and helped people off.

"We've been given free teas and coffees but do not know what's been going on.

"One you can tick off your bucket list."

The runway was closed for an hour - but no other passenger aircraft were delayed.

The airports Fire Service attended but did not undertake an fire-fighting role.

We understand the passengers are being looked after and a replacement plane is being found.

Flybe has secured the replacement aircraft which is now scheduled to depart from Exeter to Alicante at 12.35.





In a statement Flybe told us:

Flybe can confirm that the above flight scheduled to operate from Exeter International Airport to Alicante experienced haze in the cabin just prior to take off.

Flybe Crew took the necessary precautionary measures and all 100 passengers and 5 crew members evacuated the aircraft safely.

We are taking the situation very seriously and our immediate concern is for the welfare of all those involved.

We are now in the process of making sure all passengers are taken care of and further updates will follow as soon as we have more details.