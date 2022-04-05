Exclusive

Ed Sheeran and Little Mix among stars nominated for the Global Awards 2022

The Global Awards 2022. Picture: Global

The biggest stars of music and entertainment will be crowned the winners of the Global Awards 2022, on 14th April.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The shortlist for The Global Awards 2022, celebrating the biggest stars of music and entertainment, have been announced.

Two of the biggest British breakthrough stars in recent years, Anne-Marie and Becky Hill lead in receiving the most Global Awards nominations with nods in four categories each, closely followed by Ed Sheeran, Joel Corry, Dave, Adele, Coldplay and Mimi Webb, who are nominated in three categories.

Other shortlisted artists include Sam Fender, Doja Cat, Years & Years, Aitch, The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo, Jodie Harsh and ArrDee.

Short-listed podcasts include ‘How to Fail with Elizabeth Day’, Rob Beckett and Josh Widdecombe’s ‘Parenting Hell’, and ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’, hosted by Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally.

The Classical category features nods for the legendary composer John Williams in his 90th year, as well as Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who goes head to head with his sister Isata.

The Global Awards brings together all Global’s radio brands in celebration of the world’s most talented artists and broadcasters. We’ll be honouring the achievements of some of our listeners’ favourite artists, bands, DJs, podcasters and some of music’s brightest rising stars, across a whole host of genres. - Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President

The winners will be announced on air across Global’s stations on Thursday 14 April, 2022.

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2022 SHORTLIST NOMINEES

(categories judged by industry panel)

Best Group

Biffy Clyro

Bts

Coldplay

D-block Europe

Little Mix

Jonas Brothers

Best Male

Aitch

Arrdee

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Joel Corry

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Years & Years

Best Female

Adele

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Doja Cat

Mimi Webb

Olivia Rodrigo

Raye

Best Podcast

How To Fail With Elizabeth Day

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Rob Beckett And Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell

Sh**ged Married Annoyed With Chris & Rosie Ramsey

The High Performance Podcast

Best British Act

Adele

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Coldplay

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Ksi

Sam Fender

Years & Years

Best Classical Artist

Freddie De Tommaso

Isata Kanneh-mason

John Williams

Nicola Benedetti

Sheku Kanneh-mason

Best Hip Hop Or R&b

Central Cee

Dave

Doja Cat

Russ Millions

Tion Wayne

Best Indie Act

Biffy Clyro

Florence + The Machine

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Sam Fender

Stereophonics

Wolf Alice

Best Pop

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Justin Bieber

Joel Corry

Mimi Webb

The Weeknd

Years & Years

Best Mass Appeal Artist

Adele

Anne-marie

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

Best Dance Act

Diplo

James Hype

Jodie Harsh

Kah-lo

Mk

Rising Star

A1 X J1

Arrdee

Becky Hill

Mimi Webb

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate Mcrae

Tom Grennan

Most Played Song