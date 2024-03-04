The Global Awards 2024 – How To Vote For Best Fans

4 March 2024, 06:00 | Updated: 4 March 2024, 07:24

The Global Awards 2024 categories have been revealed
The Global Awards 2024 categories have been revealed. Picture: Global

By Hope Wilson

The Global Awards are back for 2024 – here's how you can vote for your favourite artists in the Best Fans category.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish are just some of the world’s biggest artists that have been nominated for Best Fans at the Global Awards 2024.

The winner of this category will be decided by you, the fans, and to vote all you need to do is head to Global Player where you can have your say.

Here are the artists nominated for Best Fans at the Global Awards 2024:

  • Ariana Grande
  • Beyoncé
  • Billie Eilish
  • Doja Cat
  • Harry Styles
  • Ice Spice
  • Jungkook
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • RAYE
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift

Voting closes at 23.59pm on the 14th of March.

Taylor Swift is nominated in the Best Fans category
Taylor Swift is nominated in the Best Fans category. Picture: Getty

The winners of this year’s Global Awards will be announced on Heart and across our sister stations Classic, Smooth, Classic and Radio X, and on Global Player on Friday 22nd March.

The Global Awards celebrates the biggest stars of music and entertainment across 15 categories, including Best Song, Rising Star, Best Male, Best Female, Best Group and more.

See all the nominations here.

