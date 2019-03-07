WATCH: Anne-Marie opens The Global Awards 2019

Anne-Marie opened The Global Awards 2019 with performances of FRIENDS and 2002. Picture: PA

The Global Awards is taking place tonight (07/03/2019) at London's Eventim Apollo

Anne-Marie opened The Global Awards 2019 tonight with a performance of her singles FRIENDS and 2002.

After she had finished FRIENDS, she told the audience: "I just gotta talk a little bit cos I'm actually really out of breath from that. Now this next one is a song I hope you all know. That means you have to sing along, I know there's a lot of people that can sing. Even if you don't think you can, just shout it.

She then followed the performance with 2002.

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk took place (07/03/2019) at London's Eventim Apollo, and featured performances from some of the world's biggest artists - including Anne-Marie, Mark Ronson and Little Mix.

The star-studded event, hosted by Roman Kemp, Myleene Klass and Heart's very own Rochelle Humes, is now in its second year.