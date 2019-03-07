Harry Redknapp and Fleur East reveal there is a jungle WhatsApp group chat!

Harry Redknapp and Fleur East at The Global Awards. Picture: PA IMAGES

The I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here contestants were reunited at the Global Awards and revealed how they all stay in touch.

There was a jungle reunion at the 2019 Global Awards when Fleur East and Harry Redknapp took to the stage to present the Rising Star Award.

The 2018 I'm A Celeb contestants then joined Heart's James Stewart backstage for a catch up about what they've been up to since jungle life and the pair admitted they all stay in touch.

Fleur said: "There's a jungle WhatsApp group!"

Harry admitted his WhatsApping skills are a bit rusty, and asked Fleur "What's a voice note?".

Fleur said despite not being totally skilled up with his iPhone he still tries to send them. She said: He doesn't know, he tries to sign it off with his name! He needs lessons!"

Harry admitted he wasn't too sure who many of the nominees were tonight and joked "I thought we might of had Tony Bennett or Frank Sinatra but they weren't up there!"

However when James told him that Little Mix star Perri Edwards was dating England footballer Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain then he knew exactly who that was and admitted "I know his mum and dad very well!"

"I'm sure they'll be very good together!"