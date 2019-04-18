Boys caught firing catapults at swans in Stonehouse

18 April 2019, 12:34 | Updated: 18 April 2019, 12:36

Police

Police in Stroud are trying to identify three teenage boys who were seen firing catapults at swans.

Police in Stroud are trying to identify three teenage boys who were seen firing catapults at swans.

They also turned on two off duty police officers who challenged them.

It happened at around 3pm on Sunday 7 April as the two officers were cycling along the canal path in Stonehouse.

When they spoke to them one of the boys fired his catapult at one of the officers, the pellet hitting the officer's rucksack, before they all ran off.

Descriptions of the three boys are:

1 - white, 16 to 18-years-old, large build, wearing a red hoodie

2- white, smaller than the first, wearing a grey striped hoodie 

3 - black, 16 to 18-years-old , hair shaved at the sides of his head.

PC Mel Campbell, rural and wildlife crime officer for the Stroud area, said:

"This is just not acceptable behaviour and we will do all we can to find those responsible. The pellets they were firing could have seriously injured the swans and pose a threat to people and property."

Local officers will be carrying out extra patrols in the area and would like to hear from anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident 328 of 7 April

Latest News

See more Latest News

'Short circuit' most likely cause of Notre-Dame fire - police

UK & World

Climate protesters threaten Heathrow Airport 'shutdown' after 460 arrests

UK & World

Brent Cross-owner faces‎ AGM pay revolt

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The video has caused outrage on social media (stock image)

YouTube video causes OUTRAGE after it advises 'chubby' girls to wrap themselves in cling film

Lifestyle

Pregnant woman left horrified after stranger throws her coffee in the bin

Pregnant woman left horrified after stranger throws her coffee in the bin

Lifestyle

Sam and Paul haven't shared a bed in over a year

Mummy Diaries fans baffled as Sam Faiers confesses she doesn't think partner Paul Knightley WANTS to share a bed with her

Celebrities

Cadbury Creme Egg

Shocked mum shows just how much sugar is in ONE Creme Egg

Food & Health

Victory House, Leicester Square

These are the best hotels to stay if you're planning a whistle-stop tour of London

Travel

If you're not cleaning your brushes regularly there could be bugs living in them

Bugs could be living in your makeup brushes if you don't clean them regularly

Lifestyle