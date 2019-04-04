Cheltenham woman given criminal behaviour order

4 April 2019, 15:46

Criminal behaviour order

A woman from Cheltenham has been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order after being convicted for shop-lifting.

Kirstin Wilkinson, 27, of High Street, Cheltenham admitted four offences of shop-lifting in the town centre between January and March 2019 and a breaching a community order.

She was also sentenced to a total of 30 weeks in prison.

Under the terms of her Criminal Behaviour Order, Miss Wilkinson must not enter any retail premises in Gloucestershire with the exception of Waitrose in Cheltenham, Iceland on the High Street, Badham Pharmacy in Swindon Road, Nisa Shop on the High Street, the Post Office in Tewkesbury Road and any pub, restaurant, fast food outlet or bank.

Colin Pilsworth, Cheltenham Day Safe Co-ordinator said: “The incident reports held by Day Safe show that since April 2015, Wilkinson has been involved in 86 incidents of theft and attempted theft of goods valued at a staggering £22,263. She is the second most prolific shoplifter in Cheltenham in terms of incidents reported and the most prolific in terms of value.

‘’This level of retail theft is unprecedented. The application for the Order against her had the full support of the Day Safe members and I am grateful for the Solace Team who obtained it. There have been a number of successful Criminal Behaviour Orders in Cheltenham and I am convinced of their effectiveness.”

Breaching a CBO has a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Doctor convicted after 'ski rage' attack on boy, 12

UK & World

JD Sports snaps up Liam Gallagher's Pretty Green brand

UK & World

Duke and Duchess of Sussex settle into Frogmore Cottage in time for royal baby

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Kelly's teamed a satin midi skirt with a black roll neck jumper

Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her satin midi skirt

Celebrities

Congratulations to the Ramsays!

Gordon Ramsay welcomes fifth child with wife Tana... and reveals adorable name

Celebrities

Tony Appleton is a town crier from Essex

Who is town crier Tony Appleton and will he announce Meghan and Harry's baby?

Celebrities

Sam Faiers claimed she has never had botox during last night's show

Mummy Diaries stars Sam and Billie Faiers slam claims they've had botox

Celebrities

Royal Mail reply to girl who lost her mum

Four-year-old girl writes letter to her mother in heaven and gets the sweetest reply

News

Pat McGrath Launch

Pat McGrath's Mothership has landed in Selfridges and it's out of this world

Beauty