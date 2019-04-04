Cheltenham woman given criminal behaviour order

A woman from Cheltenham has been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order after being convicted for shop-lifting.

Kirstin Wilkinson, 27, of High Street, Cheltenham admitted four offences of shop-lifting in the town centre between January and March 2019 and a breaching a community order.

She was also sentenced to a total of 30 weeks in prison.

Under the terms of her Criminal Behaviour Order, Miss Wilkinson must not enter any retail premises in Gloucestershire with the exception of Waitrose in Cheltenham, Iceland on the High Street, Badham Pharmacy in Swindon Road, Nisa Shop on the High Street, the Post Office in Tewkesbury Road and any pub, restaurant, fast food outlet or bank.

Colin Pilsworth, Cheltenham Day Safe Co-ordinator said: “The incident reports held by Day Safe show that since April 2015, Wilkinson has been involved in 86 incidents of theft and attempted theft of goods valued at a staggering £22,263. She is the second most prolific shoplifter in Cheltenham in terms of incidents reported and the most prolific in terms of value.

‘’This level of retail theft is unprecedented. The application for the Order against her had the full support of the Day Safe members and I am grateful for the Solace Team who obtained it. There have been a number of successful Criminal Behaviour Orders in Cheltenham and I am convinced of their effectiveness.”

Breaching a CBO has a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.