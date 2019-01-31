Murder investigation in Longlevens

31 January 2019, 16:11 | Updated: 31 January 2019, 16:14

police line do not cress

A murder investigation has started after a man died in Longlevens.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at 1.10pm on Thursday after a man was treated for serious injuries at an address in Sandyleaze.

The man, in his 30s, was declared dead a short time later.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

Anyone with information who hasn’t spoken to police should call 101 and quote incident 197 of 31 January.

