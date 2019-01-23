Two jailed for attempted robbery in Cheltenham

Two men have been jailed for carrying out an attempted robbery at a garage in Cheltenham.

They went into the Texaco Garage on Lansdown Road in October and attacked a shop worker, leaving him with stab wounds which needed surgery.

Russell Jacques, 22 and of Alstone Lane in Cheltenham has been jailed for six years and six months after pleading guilty to attempted robbery, wounding with intent and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

Jamie Eyre, 26 and of Meadowvale in Dursley has been jailed for six years and six months after pleading guilty to attempted robbery and being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Following the sentencing, senior investigating officer Bernice Chant, of the Crime Investigation Department said:

“This was an unprovoked attack on a man simply doing his job. The impact on the victim has been significant and it could have ended very differently had a member of the public not walked past at the time.

"I feel the sentence reflects the serious nature of the assault and hope it brings the victim some peace for himself and his family."