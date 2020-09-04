Erasure on tour 2021: Full dates and venues for The Neon Tour

Erasure celebrate the release of their eighteenth studio album, The Neon, with a huge UK tour.

Andy Bell and Vince Clarke have been making electro-powered synth pop for decades - and the duo's latest release. The Neon, has been heralded as one of their best ever albums.

Don't miss your chance to see Erasure in action when the band tour the UK in October 2021.

They'll be playing tracks from the new LP as well as some of their biggest, most iconic hits - like Always, Sometimes and A Little Respect - promising a night that you will never forget.

Speaking about the new album, Vince explained that he had been feeling drawn towards his older machines, some of which he’d had since their very early years together.

He said: “There’s a warmth to them. There’s also a real beauty in putting different analogue synthesisers together, too – a Pro-One, a Sequential Circuits, a Moog – they give this lovely sheen.”

The lyrics were inspired by pop music through the decades, from bands Andy loved as a child through to the present day.

The singer added: “It was about refreshing my love – hopefully our love – of great pop. I want kids now to hear these songs! I wanted to recharge that feeling that pop can come from anyone.

“We’re so excited to be able to - at last - announce dates for The Neon Tour! We’d hoped to have seen you sooner, but can’t wait to see you all in 2021. Until then, keep safe!”

Click here to buy tickets, and here for more information about Erasure.

OCTOBER 2021

Fri 01 Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Wed 06 Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sun 10 Manchester O2 Apollo

Tue 12 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Thu 14 Bournemouth Int. Centre

Sat 16 Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sun 17 London the O2

Mon 18 Brighton Centre