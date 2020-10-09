Queen and Adam Lambert's new live album lets you travel the world with them

Adam Lambert performs with Brian May on stage earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Relive the excitement of the rock legends' stadium gigs with their new album, Queen + Adam Lambert Live Around the World.

Going out and seeing a gig in person might not be something we can do for a while - so thank goodness for Queen.

Their new live album with Adam Lambert delivers the spine-tingling energy and big anthem singalong moments that make going to a big stadium gig so special, and you can enjoy it wherever you are.

Queen + Adam Lambert Live Around the World was announced earlier this year, and came about after the band were forced to postpone their huge UK and European tour due to coronavirus until 2021.

To give fans something to enjoy until they were able to meet again for a night of rocking out, Queen shared a special Queen + Adam Lambert Tour Watch Party on YouTube, an hour long show of live highlights from previous tours.

Fans can hear Queen's biggest moments from around the world. Picture: Getty

Fans were so delighted by the gesture, and the clips of the band in action at huge stadiums around the world, that Queen was inspired to compile the live album.

Roger Taylor said: “We hadn’t really watched those clips before, we were always too busy touring. We weren’t aware of how good the band sounded. So we thought, well, maybe there’s a live album of highlights of concerts that we’ve done over the last eight years with Adam Lambert to be made.”

Brian May added: “As we all grapple with the challenge of creating live shows in a world dominated by a formidable viral enemy, it seemed the perfect time for us to create a collection of hand-picked live highlights from our Queen shows over the last 7 years with our brother Adam Lambert.

“It’s a first! As you watch and listen to these tracks you’ll be journeying all around the world with us, and experiencing a complete virtual live set. The collection climaxes in Sydney earlier this year when, in support Fire Fight Australia, we recreated the complete Queen Live Aid set.

The band's huge UK and European tour has been postponed until 2021. Picture: Getty

“It was a historic event for a great cause – with perhaps the highest adrenaline level since the original Live Aid in 1985. It makes me particularly happy that we can now share this unique moment with the whole world.”

Singer Adam was also thrilled to release the live LP, adding: “When we couldn’t tour this year we wanted to give the fans something in place of that, and a Live album just felt right.

“It’s the first time we have released an album together and we have had a lot of fun putting it together, picking out favourite performances over the past seven years.”