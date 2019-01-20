Armed Robbery In Longfield

Police are searching for two men following an armed robbery at a newsagents near Dartford.

Detectives investigating an armed robbery in Longfield near Dartford are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Kent Police was called shortly after 6am on Saturday 19 January 2019 to a report that two men had stolen cash and cigarettes from a newsagent in Station Road.

The suspects, both described as white and wearing hooded tops and scarves to conceal their identities, are said to have entered the store and threatened staff with knives.

It is alleged the men also threatened and stole money from two customers who were in the shop at the same time.

No arrests have been made but officers remain at the scene.



Anyone who has seen anything suspicious should call 999, quoting reference 46/12021/19.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111.