A-Level and GCSE grades in England replaced with teacher's predictions in Government U-turn

The Government have made a shocking U-turn following exam results outrage. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

Student will now receive their predicted grades from teachers following national outrage at downgraded results.

The Government have made a shocking U-turn today and announced that all downgraded A-Level and GCSE results are to be axed.

Instead, students will receive their predicted grade from their teachers.

This comes after the algorithm used to calculate students scores left many disappointed and outraged.

Ofqual Chair Roger Taylor announced the changes in England today before apologising to students across the country.

The chair of the exams regulator said on the matter: "We understand this has been a distressing time for students, who were awarded exam results last week for exams they never took. The pandemic has created circumstances no one could have ever imagined or wished for.

Students were left furious after being marked down by the algorithm. Picture: PA

"We want to now take steps to remove as much stress and uncertainty for young people as possible - and to free up heads and teachers to work towards the important task of getting all schools open in two weeks.

"After reflection, we have decided that the best way to do this is to award grades on the basis of what teachers submitted. The switch to centre assessment grades will apply to both AS and A levels and to the GCSE results which students will receive later this week."

Gavin Williamson today apologised to students for the complications. Picture: PA

Students will now be able to take their highest grade, whether it was calculated by the algorithm or their teacher's predicted mark.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson also issued an apology today after 39 per cent of A Levels were downgraded by the computer system, something Prime Minister Boris Johnson called "robust".

This news for England comes just hours after Wales made the same announcement for their students.

Students in England will now be given their teacher's predicted grades. Picture: Getty

Speaking today, Gavin Williamson said: "This has been an extraordinarily difficult year for young people who were unable to take their exams.

"We worked with Ofqual to construct the fairest possible model, but it is clear that the process of allocating grades has resulted in more significant inconsistencies than can be resolved through an appeals process.

"We now believe it is better to offer young people and parents certainty by moving to teacher assessed grades for both A and AS level and GCSE results.

"I am sorry for the distress this has caused young people and their parents but hope this announcement will now provide the certainty and reassurance they deserve."