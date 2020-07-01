Ban on rentable electric scooters lifted this weekend allowing use on British roads

The scooters have just been confirmed as legal again. Picture: Getty

This will allow people in the UK to use e-scooters on roads and pavements from this Saturday.

The Department for Transport has announced that from this weekend, e-scooters will be allowed on UK roads for the first time since its ban.

On Saturday, the rules will change and renting the electric scooters - like many major European cities do - will be allowed.

Transport Minister Rachel Maclean revealed that new regulations enabling trials of rental e-scooters will come into force on Saturday and the first schemes are expected to be launched next week.

Scooters were previously banned in the UK. Picture: Getty

These trials will then be held for 12 months, which will allow the government to see what impact the scooters have on traffic and whether or not it will play a part in reducing motor traffic.

They will also be looking into the impact these scooters have on the safety of those who use them, and people around them.

Riders who participate in the pilots will need a full or provisional car, motorcycle or moped licence, must be aged at least 16 and will be urged to wear a helmet.

Only rental e-scooters will be allowed on roads, and they will be limited to 15.5mph.

Ms Maclean stated: "As we emerge from lockdown, we have a unique opportunity in transport to build back in a greener, more sustainable way, which could lead to cleaner air and healthier communities across Great Britain."

Many European cities have rentable scooters. Picture: Getty

She continued: "E-scooters may offer the potential for convenient, clean and cost-effective travel that may also help ease the burden on the transport network, provide another green alternative to get around and allow for social distancing.

"The trials will allow us to test whether they do these things.

"E-scooters are currently banned in the UK on public roads and pavements, but this does not stop many people using them."

The Metropolitan Police caught nearly 100 riders in London in a single week last summer.