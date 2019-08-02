Bank station incident: Armed police storm London tube after commuter stampede breaks out

2 August 2019, 10:46 | Updated: 2 August 2019, 10:54

Armed police storm London tube after commuter stampede break out
Armed police storm London tube after commuter stampede break out. Picture: Twitter/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

London tube station Bank was evacuated this morning.

There was chaos on the underground this morning in London after a fight caused the station to be evacuated.

Just before 9:00am, commuters were seen exiting Bank station after a fire alarm was set off during a fight.

Tweets from people on the underground at the time described the incident as a “massive panic”.

Armed police stormed the station following the fight
Armed police stormed the station following the fight. Picture: Twitter/RichWisken

One person wrote that a fight had broken out on the central line, which caused people to run and be “trampled on” in the stampede.

Other footage posted on Twitter shows armed police storming Bank station.

Posting the video, the person wrote the caption: “Noting gets the blood pumping quite like armed police running into your station while it’s being evacuated.”

There was chaos on the underground this morning in London after a fight caused the station to be evacuated
There was chaos on the underground this morning in London after a fight caused the station to be evacuated. Picture: PA

Some people were left shaken by the incident, with one person claiming on Twitter they saw people “screaming and crying” near Monument station.

The British Transport Police have updated commuters about the incident, writing on social media: “We've been called to #Monument / #Bank station following report of a fight, during which the fire alarm was set off.

“There are no reports of weapons involved and no arrests at this stage, enquiries continue."

Tubes started stopping at Bank and Monument again around 20 minute after the incident.

