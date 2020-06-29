Boris Johnson announces £1bn school rebuilding programme in England

Boris Johnson has vowed to invest £1bn into schools. Picture: PA Images

The Prime Minister will reveal a 10-year school rebuilding programme to help Britain recover from the pandemic.

Boris Johnson is expected to announce he’s investing £1bn into schools in England during a speech on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister is set to lay out plans to get the UK economy back up and running after the coronavirus pandemic.

And it’s thought that this will include ploughing billions into a ten year project to overhaul ageing classrooms up and down the country.

The programme will begin with an initial £1 billion going towards 50 building projects which will be confirmed in the Autumn, with construction beginning in September 2021.

This will target the classrooms and facilities across England which are in the worst condition.

Boris Johnson will announce new spending on schools. Picture: PA Images

A substantial amount of this will go to schools in the Midlands and the North in a bid to ‘level up’ neglected towns and cities.

There will also be £560m extra for repairs and upgrades to schools this year, and £200m for further education colleges.

The scheme will also help make our schools greener as part of efforts to meet the government’s target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and will also provide jobs for the construction sector.

The PM said: “All children deserve the best possible start in life – regardless of their background or where they live.

“As we bounce back from the pandemic, it’s important we lay the foundations for a country where everyone has the opportunity to succeed, with our younger generations front and centre of this mission.

“This major new investment will make sure our schools and colleges are fit for the future, with better facilities and brand new buildings so that every child gets a world-class education.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “Replacing and upgrading poor condition school and college buildings with modern, energy efficient designs will give our students and teachers the environment they deserve, and support them to maximise their potential.”

The plans form part of Johnson’s “Project Speed”, which will also include hospital and transport building projects.

