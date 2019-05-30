Boy, 6, airlifted to hospital after 'falling 30ft from rollercoaster' at a theme park

A six-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after falling off a rollercoaster at a theme park in Yorkshire.

He was reportedly riding the Twister ride at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon, north Yorks, when he became dislodged and fell 30ft in front of horrified witnesses.

An eyewitness said, according to The Sun, that he "slid out and over the top of the carriage" before falling "30ft to the ground".

Simon Moran, a guest at the park, said: "Just saw a kid fall off the Twister rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley.

"He mustn't have been strapped in right, or too small for the ride.

"As it went down the fast bit towards the 'souvenir' camera, he slid out and over the top of the carriage.

"Fell face down about 20/30ft to the ground."

Police and the ambulence service rushed to the scene, and he was airlifted to hospital.

In 2001, a 20-year-old university student named Gemma Savage died after being crushed on the same ride.

The ride has been closed, but the park is reportedly still open.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said in a statement: "Police were called to reports of a medical incident involving a child at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon at 11.30am today.

"The child, a 6-year-old boy, who was conscious when officers arrived at the scene, has been taken to hospital. His condition is not believed to be life threatening.

"The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been notified. Officers remain at the scene."

Lightwater Valley theme park told Heart in a statement: "We can confirm that following an incident on one of our rides this morning, a child is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

"Emergency services have confirmed the child was conscious when they arrived at the scene and his condition is not believed to be life threatening.

"The ride remains closed at the current time but the rest of the park is still open.We will issue an update as soon as we have any more information."

They later sent another statement saying: "Further to our earlier statement concerning the incident on one of our rides this morning, we can confirm that Health and Safety Executive (HSE) personnel are now on-site and we are assisting them as required.

"We take the health and safety of our visitors very seriously and are committed to providing support to the affected family.

"We will continue working closely with the HSE and emergency services. The ride concerned will remain closed until a full investigation has taken place. We will provide updates when new information becomes available."