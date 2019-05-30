Boy, 6, airlifted to hospital after 'falling 30ft from rollercoaster' at a theme park

30 May 2019, 14:40 | Updated: 30 May 2019, 17:01

A boy was airlifted to hospital after falling off a rollercoaster in Yorkshire today
A boy was airlifted to hospital after falling off a rollercoaster in Yorkshire today. Picture: Getty

The young child was riding the Twister rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley theme park in Yorkshire.

A six-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after falling off a rollercoaster at a theme park in Yorkshire.

He was reportedly riding the Twister ride at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon, north Yorks, when he became dislodged and fell 30ft in front of horrified witnesses.

An eyewitness said, according to The Sun, that he "slid out and over the top of the carriage" before falling "30ft to the ground".

The boy was airlifted to hospital in front of horrified witnesses
The boy was airlifted to hospital in front of horrified witnesses. Picture: Getty

Simon Moran, a guest at the park, said: "Just saw a kid fall off the Twister rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley.

"He mustn't have been strapped in right, or too small for the ride.

"As it went down the fast bit towards the 'souvenir' camera, he slid out and over the top of the carriage.

"Fell face down about 20/30ft to the ground."

Police and the ambulence service rushed to the scene, and he was airlifted to hospital.

In 2001, a 20-year-old university student named Gemma Savage died after being crushed on the same ride.

The ride has been closed, but the park is reportedly still open.

Ambulance crew arrived on the scene after the accident
Ambulance crew arrived on the scene after the accident. Picture: Getty

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said in a statement: "Police were called to reports of a medical incident involving a child at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon at 11.30am today.

"The child, a 6-year-old boy, who was conscious when officers arrived at the scene, has been taken to hospital. His condition is not believed to be life threatening.

"The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been notified. Officers remain at the scene."

Lightwater Valley theme park told Heart in a statement: "We can confirm that following an incident on one of our rides this morning, a child is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

"Emergency services have confirmed the child was conscious when they arrived at the scene and his condition is not believed to be life threatening.

"The ride remains closed at the current time but the rest of the park is still open.We will issue an update as soon as we have any more information."

They later sent another statement saying: "Further to our earlier statement concerning the incident on one of our rides this morning, we can confirm that Health and Safety Executive (HSE) personnel are now on-site and we are assisting them as required.

"We take the health and safety of our visitors very seriously and are committed to providing support to the affected family.

"We will continue working closely with the HSE and emergency services. The ride concerned will remain closed until a full investigation has taken place. We will provide updates when new information becomes available."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ben Stokes took a one-handed wondercatch during England's World Cup opening match victory

Sport

Prince Harry opens Cricket World Cup as England play South Africa at the Oval

UK & World

South Western Railway staff to strike for five days during Royal Ascot races in guard row

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Boots is reportedly set to close 200 stores

Boots 'planning to close more than 200 stores' - is your local affected?

Lifestyle

Kathy Beale has unveiled 'The Prince Albert'

EastEnders' Kathy Beale unveils Walford's first gay bar - and it looks amazing

TV & Movies

Abaton Island Resort & Spa is the perfect long weekend getaway

Why you need to visit Abaton Island Resort & Spa - the Cretan paradise loved by Jake Quickenden and Lucy Mecklenburgh

Travel

Amy partied with Liam Payne in the VIP area of a nightclub.

Inside Love Island star Amy Hart’s wild night with Liam Payne

TV & Movies

Love Island contestants are allowed to leave the villa

Love Island secrets: Why the cast are allowed one day off filming to leave the villa

TV & Movies

Geordie More will give reality fans a glimpse into how life has changed for their favourite reality stars.

Geordie Shore spin-off: MTV follows Gaz Beadle, Marnie Simpson, Sophie Kasaei and Aaron Chalmers in brand new show

TV & Movies