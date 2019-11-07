British tourist, 44, 'eaten by shark' off Reunion island as severed hand with wedding ring is found inside predator

The shark was found to have a hand with a ring in its stomach
The shark was found to have a hand with a ring in its stomach. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The Scotsman has been reported missing by his wife after he disappeared on their holiday.

A British holidaymaker was apparently eaten by a shark, after a severed hand with a wedding ring on has been found inside the beast over the weekend.

The unnamed Scottish male, 44, was on holiday on the French island of Reunion, which is near Madagascar, when he went missing while snorkelling off the coast.

The holidaymaker was enjoying his time on Reunion island
The holidaymaker was enjoying his time on Reunion island. Picture: Getty

Forensics have found his hand with a wedding ring on inside a shark's stomach after they carried out autopsies on the killed mammal.

A tiger shark was killed as it had been swimming near tourist beaches and was considered a threat - something that the severed hand has confirmed it was.

An investigating source revealed to The Sun: "It is feared that the hand belonged to a tourist who was reported missing on Saturday afternoon by his wife.

Tiger sharks are terrifying creatures
Tiger sharks are terrifying creatures. Picture: Getty

"The tourist and his wife were spending a week on the island and he had gone out swimming in the Hermitage Lagoon, off Saint-Gilles, alone on Saturday.

"When he did not get back, his wife sounded the alarm, and a full search was launched, involving boats and a helicopter."Divers searched around a coral reef in the area, and there were also patrols on land involving sniffer dogs. Sadly, the man could not be found."

A Foreign Office spokesperson told the Sun Online this morning: “We are providing support to the family of a British man who died while snorkelling in La Réunion and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Reunion island is known for a high threat of sharks
Reunion island is known for a high threat of sharks. Picture: Getty

A police source on Reunion also revealed to the publication that the man had been described by his family as a "strong swimmer".

Tiger sharks are deadly predators with jaws so powerful they can crack shells of sea turtles, and can grow to as much as 20 to 25 feet in length.

They come a close second to the Great White sharks for attacks on humans.

