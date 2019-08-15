Ryanair strike: Two day walk out set to ensue CHAOS for airline passengers

15 August 2019, 07:29 | Updated: 15 August 2019, 07:49

The airline's strikes is set to affect tens of thousands of customers next week
The airline's strikes is set to affect tens of thousands of customers next week. Picture: PA

The airline will see almost 200 Irish pilots walk out of their jobs on August 22 and 23.

Pilots for Ryanair have voted to strike for two days next week and the move is very likely to cause widespread disruption across the UK.

Irish pilots for the cut-price airline will walk out from their jobs on August 22 and 23 in a dispute over pay, working conditions and more.

READ MORE: Ryanair pilots in Ireland vote for industrial action

The budget airline's staff striked last year too and caused major disruption
The budget airline's staff striked last year too and caused major disruption. Picture: PA

The strike will kick off a minute past midnight on August 22nd, so any flights past that time booked with the airline are likely to be affected.

Pilots of the airline, who are members of the Irish Airline Pilots' Association served strike notice on the company lats night, and said pilots would notify the company of further strike days in the next few days.

Chaos is predicted next week
Chaos is predicted next week. Picture: PA

Ryanair workers striked in 2018 and this particular one saw more than 250 flights cancelled and caused widespread disruption with a whopping 35,000 passengers affected.

This is all happening after 94% of directly-employed Ryanair pilots voted to back industrial action in a long-running issue over pay, working conditions and related issues.

Ryanair's chief people officer Eddie Wilson said: “Ryanair pilots who are already among the best paid workers in Ireland are now threatening to disrupt the holiday travel plans of thousands of customers over the coming weeks.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp compares Adrian to Rocky Balboa

Sport

Home Office under fire over 'racist' #knifefree chicken boxes

UK & World

Flights suspended at Shannon airport after plane catches fire before take-off

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Lacey welcomed baby Dusty into the world recently

EastEnders' Lacey Turner shares adorable snaps of newborn baby Dusty on Instagram

Celebrities

Jade Goody appeared in perhaps the most controversial CBB series ever

What happened with the Jade Goody and Shilpa Shetty 'race row' on CBB?

TV & Movies

The socks will be super handy for any night out

These socks with a cushioned sole are the newest must-have for a girls night out

Fashion

Her incredible pad has given us a case of the green eyed monster

Inside Love Island finalist Molly-Mae Hague's lavish Manchester apartment

TV & Movies

Louisa Lytonn has shared some photos of her home

Inside EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton's chic home with unusual mezzanine bedroom

TV & Movies

13 Reasons Why Cast - Season 3

Clay gets arrested in new 13 Reasons Why trailer - so did he kill Bryce Walker?

TV & Movies