Ryanair strike: Two day walk out set to ensue CHAOS for airline passengers

The airline will see almost 200 Irish pilots walk out of their jobs on August 22 and 23.

Pilots for Ryanair have voted to strike for two days next week and the move is very likely to cause widespread disruption across the UK.

Irish pilots for the cut-price airline will walk out from their jobs on August 22 and 23 in a dispute over pay, working conditions and more.

The strike will kick off a minute past midnight on August 22nd, so any flights past that time booked with the airline are likely to be affected.

Pilots of the airline, who are members of the Irish Airline Pilots' Association served strike notice on the company lats night, and said pilots would notify the company of further strike days in the next few days.

Ryanair workers striked in 2018 and this particular one saw more than 250 flights cancelled and caused widespread disruption with a whopping 35,000 passengers affected.

This is all happening after 94% of directly-employed Ryanair pilots voted to back industrial action in a long-running issue over pay, working conditions and related issues.

Ryanair's chief people officer Eddie Wilson said: “Ryanair pilots who are already among the best paid workers in Ireland are now threatening to disrupt the holiday travel plans of thousands of customers over the coming weeks.”