Breaking News

Government announce coronavirus vaccine will be trialled on people from Thursday onwards

21 April 2020, 17:28 | Updated: 21 April 2020, 17:36

COVID-19 vaccines will be tested on humans from Thursday
COVID-19 vaccines will be tested on humans from Thursday. Picture: Sky News

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced the incredible news in today's Downing Street briefing.

The Government has just announced that following an accelerated trial from Oxford University's vaccine development, they will begin human trials.

Matt Hancock stated that they believe the best way to tackle COVID-19 is through developing a vaccine, and that the UK has been at the forefront of global effort.

He said: "Oxford and Imperial are making rapid progress and we will do everything in our power to support them".

After announcing that they will be giving £22m to Imperial's project to begin work on phase three of their trial, and that they will be giving £20m towards Oxford's, Hancock then delivered the very important news.

He told that he was happy to announce the incredible news that the vaccine from Oxford's labs will begin trials in humans from this Thursday.

He added that: "In normal times this would take years [to develop], and I'm very proud of the work done so far.

"Nothing about this process is certain, vaccine developing is trial and error, it's the nature of how they are developed."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lautaro Martinez: Barcelona offer players to Inter Milan in talks to sign striker

Woman saved after breast implant deflected bullet away from her heart

Quirky

Homebase have been slammed by customers for still taking orders despite a huge delay

Homebase customers left fuming as store struggles to meet online demand... but is still taking orders

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Police have been fining those traveling unnecessarily

Can you drive to exercise? Coronavirus lockdown rules for daily runs and workouts

Lifestyle

It'll be a while before hairdressers can re-open

When will the hairdressers and salons re-open in the UK?

Beauty

How to report those breaking social distancing rules

How do you report someone for not social distancing?

Lifestyle

What is the World Health Organisation?

What does the WHO stand for and what do they do?

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle is available to stream on Netflix now

When was Netflix's Too Hot To Handle filmed?

TV & Movies

The May Bank Holiday dates for 2020 (stock images)

When are the May Bank Holidays this year? The 2020 dates revealed

Lifestyle