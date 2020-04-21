Breaking News

Government announce coronavirus vaccine will be trialled on people from Thursday onwards

COVID-19 vaccines will be tested on humans from Thursday. Picture: Sky News

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced the incredible news in today's Downing Street briefing.

The Government has just announced that following an accelerated trial from Oxford University's vaccine development, they will begin human trials.

Matt Hancock stated that they believe the best way to tackle COVID-19 is through developing a vaccine, and that the UK has been at the forefront of global effort.

He said: "Oxford and Imperial are making rapid progress and we will do everything in our power to support them".

After announcing that they will be giving £22m to Imperial's project to begin work on phase three of their trial, and that they will be giving £20m towards Oxford's, Hancock then delivered the very important news.

He told that he was happy to announce the incredible news that the vaccine from Oxford's labs will begin trials in humans from this Thursday.

He added that: "In normal times this would take years [to develop], and I'm very proud of the work done so far.

"Nothing about this process is certain, vaccine developing is trial and error, it's the nature of how they are developed."

