Heart at London Zoo: We go behind the scenes to see the animals and their keepers during lockdown

Join us for a series of very special videos and interviews highlighting what's going on at ZSL's two parks.

For the last few weeks, coronavirus has meant we aren't allowed to visit our friends and families - and it's been a strange, quiet time for the animals at London Zoo, too.

That's why Heart are taking you behind the scenes at London Zoo and its sister site, Whipsnade Animal Park, to meet the dedicated team of experts and keepers looking after their wonderful animals, and find out what lockdown life looks like for them.

Every day this week we will meet a new member of staff to find out more about what they do, their favourite animals, and to get some exclusive footage of what's going on in the zoo right now!

On Monday May 11 we meet Angela Ryan, press play in the video player above to find out more about her role at the zoo - and see footage of some very cute animals.

On Monday we found out about what Angela Ryan does at the zoo - apart from cuddling camels! Picture: Heart

ZSL is calling on the public for support to help care for and feed its 22,000 animals during this unprecedented time.

Every day that they are closed is another day’s worth of funds they must raise to keep their two zoos running smoothly, their scientists investigating wildlife diseases such as Covid-19, and their conservationists working in the field to protect critically endangered species.

Head to zsl.org/donate to find out more.