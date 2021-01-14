Boris Johnson says it's 'too early to say' whether schools will reopen after February half-term

14 January 2021, 08:07 | Updated: 14 January 2021, 08:31

Boris Johnson responded to queries over when schools may reopen
Boris Johnson responded to queries over when schools may reopen. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Prime Minister said the reopening of schools depends on the vaccination process and the success of lockdown.

Boris Johnson told MPs in the Liaison Committee yesterday that is it "too early" to say whether schools will be able to reopen following the February half-term break.

The Prime Minister said that the reopening of schools depends on he success of lockdown, the success of the vaccination process as well as finding out whether the South Africa or Brazil variants of the virus are "vaccine resistant".

READ MORE: Women who were fined £200 for walking five miles from home clash with former police officer

Home-schooling is set to continue for some time as Mr Johnson said it is 'too early' to tell when schools can reopen
Home-schooling is set to continue for some time as Mr Johnson said it is 'too early' to tell when schools can reopen. Picture: Getty

He said: "The priority is obviously to get schools open as soon as possible, whether we can do that after the half term depends on a number of things: the success of the vaccination process, depends on us not finding out the SA or Brazil variants are vaccine resistant."

While he added there was no evidence that these strains were resistant to the vaccine, he said that the research has to "go well".

The Prime Minister said that getting schools open again is a 'priority'
The Prime Minister said that getting schools open again is a 'priority'. Picture: Getty

Mr Johnson went on: "But the crucial thing is the lockdown measures have to go well.

"What we are seeing today is some early signs of progress in containing the virus, but it's far, far too early to say if we can see any relaxation in February."

Schools could remain closed past February half-term
Schools could remain closed past February half-term. Picture: Getty

These comments come after Education Secretary Gavin Williamson revealed that there are "contingency plans" in place for schools that may need to stay shut following strict lockdown measures.

Areas in Covid-19 'hotspots' could stay closed after others reopen, he suggested.

READ NOW: The 10 areas in England with the highest week-on-week increase in Covid-19 cases

Latest News

See more Latest News

COVID-19: Number 10 contradicts Home Secretary Priti Patel over lockdown rules on exercise

UK & World

James Harden: Brooklyn Nets acquire Houston Rockets' eight-time All Star in trade

COVID-19: How long are you protected for if you've already had coronavirus - and are you still a risk to others?

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Season two of Servant drops on Apple TV+ on 15 January

Servant star Rupert Grint found show's creepy reborn doll 'horrific' after becoming a dad

TV & Movies

Coronation Street fans are heartbroken over Peter Barlow's liver failure

Coronation Street spoilers: Is Peter Barlow leaving?

TV & Movies

Did Mark Wright just expose Olly?

Mark Wright 'exposes' Olly Murs as The Masked Singer's Robin: 'I think we've got him!'

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has hit back at her haters

Stacey Solomon hits back at nasty troll after she’s criticised for having children with three different dads

Celebrities

A new mum has said her mother refuses to use the right name for her son

Woman furious after 'disrespectful' mum refuses to call her grandson by his real name

Lifestyle

EastEnders' Kara Tointon has become a mum for the second time

Former EastEnders star Kara Tointon gives birth to baby boy as she shares first photo

TV & Movies