Brits will need to wear face masks for at least another year, reveals Mayor of London

16 June 2020, 16:49

Sadiq has spoken out about the recent mandatory masking
Sadiq has spoken out about the recent mandatory masking. Picture: Getty

Sadiq Khan has stated that we need to get adjusted as this will be the 'new normal' from now.

Only yesterday it became mandatory for face coverings to be worn on all public transport in England, and the London Mayor has spoken out saying it's likely it won't be coming to an end for a long time.

Sadiq Khan has warned that we'll be wearing them for at least another year, and that they will be the "norm" rather than the exception.

Khan spoke out on LBC and called the masks the new normal
Khan spoke out on LBC and called the masks the new normal. Picture: PA

As of Monday 15th of June, wearing a face covering has become mandatory and anyone on a train, tube, bus, ferry or plate has to cover up their face or they face a £100 fine.

Speaking to Heart's sister station, LBC, the Mayor said: "This is part of the new normal.

"For the forseeable future, I believe for the next year or so, wearing face coverings is going to become the norm rather than the exception.

"I was pleased when the PM accepted the need for us to wear face coverings on public transport, and make it mandatory.

"It's one of the most unselfish things you can do.

Anyone not wearing a mask now faces a fine
Anyone not wearing a mask now faces a fine. Picture: Getty

"Not only is that sensible health-wise, but it gives people confidence they are not going to catch the virus, and shop safely."

The Mayor had been pushing for people to wear masks on transport before the Government announced it would become compulsory.

The Government has said they will keep the face coverings rules under review - meaning they could last for an indefinite period of time.

Sadiq
Sadiq. Picture: PA

Brits are also asked to wear masks where they can't keep to social distancing rules, either.

That means in shops, lifts or supermarkets, where people may have to get closer than 2m.

Latest News

See more Latest News

20 Indian soldiers killed in border clashes with China, says army

UK & World

Top bank lobbyist Jones quits over 'sexist' Staveley comments

UK & World

Boris Johnson has praised the work around Dexamethasone

Boris Johnson calls new coronavirus drug 'biggest breakthrough yet', reducing risk of death by a third

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Where is Nikki Grahame now?

Where is Nikki Grahame now? What the Big Brother 7 contestant is doing in 2020

Celebrities

The end of the film was a proper nailbiter

Will there be a sequel to Netflix's 365 Days and is Laura dead?

TV & Movies

The drive-in cinema will tour the UK this summer

Drive-in cinema showing classics like The Greatest Showman to tour the UK this summer

Lifestyle

The woman claims that the hack makes up to 48 burritos (stock images)

Mum shares incredible freezer hack that allows her to 'make 50 lunches at a time'

Lifestyle

EastEnders is airing it's last pre-lockdown episode

When will EastEnders be back on after the final pre-lockdown episode airs?

TV & Movies

Spectrum have released a new Disney range with brushes and accessorises inspired by Cruella De Vil

Spectrum release new Disney range with brushes and accessorises inspired by Cruella De Vil

Beauty