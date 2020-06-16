Brits will need to wear face masks for at least another year, reveals Mayor of London

Sadiq has spoken out about the recent mandatory masking. Picture: Getty

Sadiq Khan has stated that we need to get adjusted as this will be the 'new normal' from now.

Only yesterday it became mandatory for face coverings to be worn on all public transport in England, and the London Mayor has spoken out saying it's likely it won't be coming to an end for a long time.

Sadiq Khan has warned that we'll be wearing them for at least another year, and that they will be the "norm" rather than the exception.

Khan spoke out on LBC and called the masks the new normal. Picture: PA

As of Monday 15th of June, wearing a face covering has become mandatory and anyone on a train, tube, bus, ferry or plate has to cover up their face or they face a £100 fine.

Speaking to Heart's sister station, LBC, the Mayor said: "This is part of the new normal.

"For the forseeable future, I believe for the next year or so, wearing face coverings is going to become the norm rather than the exception.

"I was pleased when the PM accepted the need for us to wear face coverings on public transport, and make it mandatory.

"It's one of the most unselfish things you can do.

Anyone not wearing a mask now faces a fine. Picture: Getty

"Not only is that sensible health-wise, but it gives people confidence they are not going to catch the virus, and shop safely."

The Mayor had been pushing for people to wear masks on transport before the Government announced it would become compulsory.

The Government has said they will keep the face coverings rules under review - meaning they could last for an indefinite period of time.

Sadiq. Picture: PA

Brits are also asked to wear masks where they can't keep to social distancing rules, either.

That means in shops, lifts or supermarkets, where people may have to get closer than 2m.