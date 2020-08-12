Is Oldham going into lockdown?

12 August 2020, 10:53

Oldham could be going back into lockdown 'within days'
Oldham could be going back into lockdown 'within days'. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Oldham is at risk of going back into lockdown as coronavirus cases double – latest updates.

Oldham, a town in Greater Manchester, is at risk of going back into a full lockdown in a matter of days.

This comes after COVID-19 cases in the area doubled over the past week.

Health Officials in the town have said they are considering closing pubs, bars, leisure centres and more in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Here's the latest updates and everything we know so far:

Is Oldham going into lockdown?

At the moment, there is no confirmed news that Oldham are going back into lockdown.

However, with cases of COVID-19 growing in the area, Oldham Borough Council’s cabinet member for Covid-19 recovery Arooj Shah has warned lockdown is possible "within days".

Health Officials in the town have said they are considering closing pubs, bars, leisure centres and more in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus
Health Officials in the town have said they are considering closing pubs, bars, leisure centres and more in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Picture: PA

How many cases of COVID-19 are there in Oldham?

Lockdown measures have become a potential reality after the number of people in Oldham with the virus doubled again last week.

Oldham already had England's highest infection rate before their cases of identified coronavirus jumped from 137 to 255 in just seven days.

The town now has 107.5 cases per 100,000 people.

When Leicester went into lockdown last month, their statistics showed 135 cases per 100,000.

