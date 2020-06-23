Are public toilets open in lockdown and what is the website Lockdown Loo?

Some public toilets are still open during lockdown. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

There's no need to put off family days in the sun during lockdown due to a lack of public toilets.

While people can now meet up in parks, while practicing social distancing, days out in the sun during lockdown can be hard, especially for families, when you don't know where the closest public toilet is.

With restaurants, cafes and shops closed, it's hard to commit to a full day out with loved-ones.

However, some public toilets across the UK are still open, and there's a very simple way to find your closest one.

Lockdown Loo pin point which public toilets are still open. Picture: Google Maps/Lockdown Loo

Some public toilets across the UK are still open.

In some open areas such as parks, portable loos have been put up in order to allow the public to use them while outside.

While it's often hard to predict where will let you use their toilet, a new website – Lockdown Loo – has simplified it for everyone.

Whether you're going to enjoy the sun with your friends or family, or are simply looking to explore your local area with a long walk or run, Lockdown Loo will show you where your closest public toilet – that is open – is.

The website is the perfect way to help you plan a day out in the sun. Picture: PA

Lockdown Loo is a website that marks all the open public toilets across the UK, making it easier for you to decide where to head for the day.

The website relies on people submitting toilets they have seen reopen in order to get a clear image for people.

On their website, Lockdown Loo write: "This website is only as useful as the information we are supplied.

"If you know of toilets which are open - whether they are at pubs, stations, cafes or in a public park - please SUBMIT them.

"We are also monitoring council updates and speaking to businesses."

On the website, you can submit a 'loo-cation', or use the interactive Google Map to search for your closest one.

