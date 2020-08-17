Self-employment coronavirus grant: How to apply for support scheme

Applications for the second grant are now open and will close on October 19, 2020. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Government's self-employment coronavirus grant has opened again for second applications.

Self-employed people who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for a grant from the Government.

The applications for a second support grant have opened today (August 17), and more than three million people could be eligible for the payout.

This will be the final payout for self-employed people, said Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

But how do you apply and when is the cut off point?

You can apply for the grant if your business has been "adversely affected" on or after July 14, 2020. Picture: Getty

What is the self-employment coronavirus grant?

The Government are offering financial support to self-employed people who have been affected by COVID-19.

More than three million people could be eligible for the payout, and could claim up to £6,570 each.

The second grant applications have now opened, and you don't need to have claimed the first time to apply this time round.

Millions of people could claim up to £6,570 each. Picture: Getty

Who can claim and how can I apply for the self-employment coronavirus grant?

You can apply for the grant if your business has been "adversely affected" on or after July 14, 2020.

There is also other eligibility criteria you can find here at GOV.UK.

Applications for the second grant are now open and will close on October 19, 2020.

You must make the claim yourself and you will have be able to confirm to HMRC that your business has been "adversely affected" due to the pandemic.

If your application has been successful, the grant will be paid into your account in the next six working days.

You can apply and find more information about the grant here.

